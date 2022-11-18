TheTrucker.com
Transervice employees help out ‘Book Fairies’

By The Trucker News Staff -
Over the past four years, Transervice employees have donated nearly 1,700 books to help The Book Fairies redistribute them to under-resourced communities on Long Island and New York City. From left, pictured are Alex Lafaras, chief financial officer and executive vice president, and Sean Schnipper, director of marketing, as they check out some of the titles while preparing the last boxes for delivery. (Courtesy: Transervice)

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — For the fourth consecutive year, employees of Transervice Logistics Inc. collected books, CDs, DVDs and magazines for The Book Fairies to distribute to under-resourced communities on Long Island and New York City.

Transervice has donated nearly 1,700 books from its regional and local facilities since partnering with The Book Fairies in 2019. The company was also on hand in 2020 to help the organization break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of books – 3.81 miles – at two New York elementary schools.

“Our employees always look forward to The Book Fairies challenge and are deeply committed to its mission to help decrease the rates of illiteracy in our area,” Sean Schnipper, director of marketing for Transervice, said.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

