Transervice employees help out ‘Book Fairies’

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — For the fourth consecutive year, employees of Transervice Logistics Inc. collected books, CDs, DVDs and magazines for The Book Fairies to distribute to under-resourced communities on Long Island and New York City.

Transervice has donated nearly 1,700 books from its regional and local facilities since partnering with The Book Fairies in 2019. The company was also on hand in 2020 to help the organization break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of books – 3.81 miles – at two New York elementary schools.

“Our employees always look forward to The Book Fairies challenge and are deeply committed to its mission to help decrease the rates of illiteracy in our area,” Sean Schnipper, director of marketing for Transervice, said.