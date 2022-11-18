Paper Transport adopts Platform Science’s platform, app catalog

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and DE PERE, Wis. — Platform Science and Paper Transport have announced a new collaboration to bring Platform Science’s technology to Paper Transport’s entire fleet.

Each Paper Transport truck will be equipped with a tablet to access Platform Science’s technology platform and catalog of apps, providing tools to enhance driver experience and allowing Paper Transport’s back office to tap into and capture real-time data to optimize operations.

“The team at Paper Transport is known for their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation,” Luke Wachtel, senior vice president of transportation and logistics at Platform Science, said. “We are proud to collaborate with Paper Transport to deliver the superior driver experience, efficiency boost, and flexibility they are striving for. Our unified, customizable platform will allow them to tailor the solutions they utilize as their needs evolve.”

Platform Science is expected to roll out to all of Paper Transport’s trucks by the end of 2022.

“We are excited to deploy Platform Science’s innovative technology in our fleet,” Dan Deppeler, vice president of maintenance at Paper Transport, said. “Platform Science provides us an in-truck operating system that will prove to be more flexible and responsive to changing business needs and OEM integration. A critical path forward for PTI is one that is focused on driver workflow. Our singular goal is to utilize Platform Science connections with third-party developers to offer unique driver-based solutions. Life on the road demands a high degree of focus and attention, so making the tablet interaction frictionless will make a hard job a little bit easier.”