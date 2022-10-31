Volvo Trucks enters 21st year of sponsoring America’s Road Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America will enter its 21st consecutive year as the exclusive sponsor of the America’s Road Team public outreach program in 2023.

Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, made the announcement at the recent American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition.

Created by the ATA in 1986, America’s Road Team travels the country each year “representing the dedication, teamwork and critical role of America’s 3.6 million professional truck drivers in moving the nation’s economy and improving quality of life,” a news release stated. “Volvo Trucks has served as the exclusive sponsor since 2002.”

Nominated to serve two-year terms as captains of this exclusive group, the members of America’s Road Team are selected for their outstanding driving skills, advocacy for safety and superior driving records — collectively logging millions of accident-free miles. The team serves to educate students, community groups, lawmakers and government officials on driving safety, as well as on the essentiality and sustainability of the trucking industry.

“The professional drivers who make up America’s Road Team are the elite of their profession, and I am proud to honor them on behalf of Volvo Trucks North America,” Voorhoeve said. “As captains, these men and women represent the movers of our nation’s economy, and as we look forward to our 21st year as the exclusive sponsor, we salute their dedication to the values of safety and sustainability that are also at the heart of Volvo Trucks’ vision.”

In support of the 2023 America’s Road Team campaign, Volvo Trucks will continue to provide a fully loaded Volvo VNL 760 to the program.

“Volvo Trucks honors all the professional drivers who represent the hard work and values of the North American trucking industry, as well as America’s Road Team for its commitment to spreading our message of safety and sustainability,” Voorhoeve said. “These professional men and women deserve our respect and recognition for all they do to deliver essential goods and materials safely and securely, day after day.”