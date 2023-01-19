Women In Trucking Association names Jennifer Hendrick as incoming CEO

PLOVER, Wis. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has announced Jennifer Hedrick as the incoming president and chief executive officer of the association.

“She will work closely with WIT’s board of directors and staff to oversee initiatives that support WIT’s mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by them,” according to a news release.

Hedrick has 17 years of association leadership experience and is an accredited executive by the American Society of Association Executives. For five years she led the National Industrial Transportation League focusing on issues across highway, rail and ocean freight transportation.

In that role, she advocated on behalf of members to create efficiencies throughout the commercial freight transportation network.

Hedrick began employment with WIT Jan. 9 and will formally take on full leadership responsibilities on March 16. She assumes the role from Ellen Voie, CAE, who has been president and CEO since she founded WIT in 2007.

“Through WIT’s mission we have created a community of 8,000 members to advance gender diversity in a male-populated industry,” Voie said. “I’m thrilled to have an association executive like Jennifer Hedrick who will continue to advance the critical mission of the association I started 16 years ago.”

Hedrick will focus on becoming familiar with the members and key stakeholders of the association at first, the news release stated.

Hedrick already has begun collaborating with WIT’s board of directors on future opportunities for the association during a strategy meeting last week in Dallas, according to Rachel Christensen, WIT chair and vice president of operations for J.B. Hunt Transport.

“With Jennifer’s leadership, WIT will continue its central mission to advance the importance of gender diversity in transportation,” Hunt said.