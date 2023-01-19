C.H. Robinson Foundation to award 25 scholarships worth $2.5K

EDEN PRARIE, Minn. — The C.H. Robinson Foundation is offering 25 scholarships of $2,500 each.

Applications will be accepted Jan. 18 through Feb. 28. The program is open to employees or dependents of contract carriers that have been active as a C.H. Robinson carrier for a minimum of one year as of the application date.

“The C.H. Robinson Foundation was created to give back to our employees and our communities,” Rachel Schwalbach, Vice President, ESG, C.H. Robinson. “By providing scholarships to our contract carrier community, we are happy to support and help expand the educational success of C.H. Robinson carriers and their children.”

Applicants must:

Be age 16 to 24 or regular, full-time employees of the qualified carrier.

Be high-school seniors, high-school graduates or current post-secondary undergraduates. Students outside the United States must be in their final year of upper or higher secondary school or be current technical or university-level students.

Pursue undergraduate study in any field for the entire 2022-23 academic year at an accredited or bona fide college, university or vocational-technical school. Schools outside of the United States are considered bona fide if they have a student population, a defined curriculum, faculty and campus.

Enroll in full-time study if they’re a dependent, but can enroll in part-time study if employees of qualified carriers.

Scholarship winners are chosen based on their academic record, school and community activities, work experience, and a statement on their educational and career goals.

C.H. Robinson also hosts its annual Carrier of the Year Awards, which honors the carriers that go above and beyond, and is an active participant in Truck Driver Appreciation Week, this year giving away $100,000 directly to truck drivers, amongst many other initiatives.

To learn more about the scholarship and to apply, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/chrobinson/.