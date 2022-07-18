12 member companies inducted into TCA’s prestigious Ambassador Club during Truckload 2022: Las Vegas

During the Board of Directors’ meeting at the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Truckload 2022: Las Vegas event, 154 member companies were recognized for their long-standing commitment and contribution to the association.

Membership committee chairman, Garner Trucking’s Director of Operations Tim Chrulski, and the committee’s vice chair, Locomation, Inc.’s Chief Commercial Officer Glynn Spangenberg, congratulated the members for their loyalty.

Twelve companies were inducted into TCA’s prestigious Ambassador Club for reaching 25 years of membership and received Ambassador Club plaques:

Add On Systems, LLC – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

AWL Transport – Mantua, Ohio

Christenson Transportation, Inc. – Strafford, Missouri

Classic Carriers, Inc. – Versailles, Ohio

Erb Group of Companies – New Hamburg, Ontario

Fleet Owner Magazine – Milton, Georgia

Gypsum Express Ltd. – Baldwinsville, New York

M&W Transportation Co., Inc. – Nashville, Tennessee

Pressure Systems International, Inc. – San Antonio, Texas

RIMS Transport Corp. – Hamilton, Ontario

Trimble Maps – Princeton, New Jersey

TrueNorth Companies, LLC – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Additionally, Warren Transport, Inc., based in Waterloo, Iowa, was recognized for its 70 years of membership with TCA.

To view TCA’s entire list of Ambassador Club members, visit truckload.org/history.