System Transport, three Maryland organizations recognized for Capitol Christmas Tree efforts

D.M. Bowman, Inc. of Williamsport, Maryland; Visit Hagerstown-Washington County Conventions & Visitors Bureau of Hagerstown, Maryland; and the Town of Williamsport were recognized for their contributions to the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative during TCA’s Annual Convention Truckload 2022: Las Vegas in March.

A “2021 Whistle Stop Award” was presented to then-D.M. Bowman, Inc.’s President and TCA Chairman Jim Ward and D.M. Bowman representatives; Town of Williamsport’s Main Street Manager Kathyrn Gratton; and Visit Hagerstown’s Director of Marketing & Communications Betsy DeVore for helping plan TCA’s whistle stop.

A “2021 Joyous Journey Award” was presented to System Transport, which transported the tree more than 3,000 miles last fall.

“The People’s Tree,” an 84-foot White Fir, was harvested from the Six Rivers National Forest in California and concluded its journey on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The 2021 journey included dozens of community celebrations.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 50-year tradition in which one of the nation’s 155 national forests provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. The project is made possible through support from partners, including nonprofit Choose Outdoors, along with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small, as well as volunteers locally and across America.

The Williamsport whistle stop featured remarks by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) then-Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi; personal markers to sign the tree’s banner; an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus; balloon animals by Rick Reed Magic & Balloons; Christmas carolers; commemorative ornaments for purchase; a hot cocoa station; local food and beverage vendors; and a Toys 4 Tots donation drive. In addition, the event was covered by live remote broadcasts from WWEG, 106.9 The Eagle; WAFY Key 103, Max Country 100.5/93.5; 102.1More FM; and WARK 98.9FM.

To view photos from the whistle stop and historic events, visit truckload.org/Flickr.

The National Forests in North Carolina will provide the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which will be transported by a truckload carrier that has not yet been chosen. This is the third time the tree will be provided by North Carolina; the previous years were 1974 and 1998.

For more information about TCA’s annual holiday initiative, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com.