Fourth annual Truckload Strong Fundraiser generates more than $115,000

On March 21, more than 300 truckload industry professionals and their guests gathered at the premier Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade in Las Vegas to raise more than $115,000.

Thanks to the generosity of event host Daimler Truck, all proceeds raised will help support and elevate TCA’s major initiatives and programs, including the Truckload Strong campaign.

During the event, bowlers and non-bowlers alike were invited to “spare” a moment to fuel the future of truckload and “strike” up conversations with other industry professionals, “splitting” the evening between bowling and entertainment.

The three-hour event featured a DJ spinning chart-topping hits requested by attendees, numerous food stations, a fun photo booth, cigar rolling station, and more.

Monies were raised via lane sponsorships, individual ticket sales, commemorative flashing neon LED tumblers, and general donations.

Eventgoers were encouraged to compete with colleagues for a chance to win up to four prizes thanks to sponsor DriverFacts:

Best Team Score;

Best Individual Score;

Best-Dressed Team; and

Best-Dressed Individual.

Make plans now to attend the fifth annual Truckload Strong fundraiser set for Monday, March 6, during Truckload 2023: Orlando. More information to be shared soon at truckload.org.