Make plans to attend Truckload 2022: Las Vegas

The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) annual convention, Truckload 2022: Las Vegas, is returning to the Wynn March 19-22, 2022. Don’t miss the opportunity to join more than 1,200 industry professionals for this year’s event, which features a revamped schedule, additional networking opportunities, an enhanced exhibit hall with more exhibition hours and a College Basketball Tournament Viewing Lounge, insightful panel discussions featuring influential truckload executives, and more.

Truckload 2022: Las Vegas is the premier event for truckload professionals looking to make new connections and educate themselves on the latest trends in the industry.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Dr. Benjamin S. Carson Sr., M.D., is founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute. He most recently served as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear his intriguing story on Monday, March 21, thanks to our sponsor International Trucks.

FEATURED SPEAKER

Kevin Mitnick is the world’s most famous hacker, a New York Times bestselling author, and the top cybersecurity keynote speaker. Once one of the FBI’s Most Wanted because he hacked into 40 major corporations just for the challenge, Mitnick is now a trusted security consultant to Fortune 500 companies and governments worldwide. Make plans to attend this insightful presentation on Tuesday, March 22, thanks to our sponsor Pilot Flying J.

SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

Saturday, March 19

2:30-4:30 p.m.: TCA Officers Meeting (*invitation only)

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Attendee Orientation

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Membership Committee

5:30-6:30 p.m.: New Member Welcome Mixer sponsored by Tenstreet

6-7 p.m.: Kickoff Reception sponsored by Volvo Trucks

Sunday, March 20

7:15-8:30 a.m.: Breakfast

7:45-8:30 a.m.: Inspirational Session

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Highway Policy Committee

9:45-10:45 a.m.: Communications & Image Committee

11 a.m. – noon: Recruitment & Retention Human Resources Committee

Noon – 1:15 p.m.: Lunch & Welcome Remarks

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Regulatory Policy Committee

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Independent Contractor Practices Policy Committee

3:45-7 p.m.: Opening Exhibit Hall Reception & College Basketball Tournament Viewing Party sponsored by EpicVue and Relay Payments

Monday, March 21

7-8 a.m.: Breakfast sponsored by CAT Scale

8-10 a.m.: General Session

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Executive Panel

11:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.: Lunch & Express Talks in Exhibit Hall

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Workshops & Discussion Groups

3:30-4 p.m.: Networking Break

4-4:30 p.m.: Workshops & Discussion Groups

4-5 p.m.: Best Fleets to Drive For Reception (*invitation only)

5-6 p.m.: Reception sponsored by Daimler Trucks

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Truckload Strong Off-Site Event at Brooklyn Bowl

Tuesday, March 22

7-8 a.m.: Breakfast

8-10 a.m.: General Session

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Executive Panel

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Lunch & Express Talks in Exhibit Hall

2-3 p.m.: Workshops & Discussion Groups

2-3 p.m.: TCA Scholarship Fund Committee Meeting

3:15-4:15 p.m.: Board of Directors’ Meeting sponsored by Samsara

5-6 p.m.: Closing Reception sponsored by ACT 1

6:15-9:30 p.m.: Annual Closing Banquet sponsored by ACT 1 with entertainment by ’80s Rock Band 38 Special

To meet our speakers, view workshops, or to register for the event, visit truckload2022.com.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #2022TCA.