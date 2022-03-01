This year’s Highway Angel of the Year chosen by the public

For the first time in the program’s history, the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Highway Angel of the Year will be chosen by the public.

Online voting began via its website, highwayangel.com on February 8, concluded February 18, and received an overwhelming amount of responses.

The winner will be announced during the Tuesday morning general session, on March 22, at Truckload 2022: Las Vegas.

Highway Angels are nominated by their employers, fellow professional truck drivers, or the motorists they’ve assisted and saved.

“In the past, TCA tasked its Communications and Image Committee with choosing our annual winner from a lengthy list of the incredible Highway Angels who were acknowledged that year,” said TCA’s Senior Director of Outreach and Engagement Marli Hall. “Beginning in 2022, we want to elevate the program and receive input from not only our members, but our family, friends, and the public in general. Everyone can play a part in this exciting initiative.”

The 2021 Highway Angel of the Year Award finalists were:

Addis Tekelu, CKJ Transport, while driving at night observed a vehicle go off the road and into a wooded area. After contacting 911, he followed the tire tracks until he found the vehicle. The driver was trapped, and Tekelu stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

Calvin and Corey Williams, Armellini Express Lines, Inc., witnessed a vehicle go down a steep embankment in below-freezing temperatures. After contacting 911, the twin brothers climbed down the embankment and, after finding victims with serious injuries, they stayed for four hours until help arrived at the remote area.

Christopher Lloyd, Airline Transportation Specialists, who stopped at an accident where a car erupted in flames. After calling 911, Lloyd used tools from his truck to gain access to the victims, extinguish the fire, and ultimately save their lives.

In addition to being recognized at Truckload 2022: Las Vegas, and receiving a personalized crystal truck, the winner will also receive a complimentary EpicVue satellite TV package that includes a 24-inch flat screen TV, a DVR, and a one-year subscription to over 100 channels of DIRECTV programming, including premium channels such as HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, and the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Since its inception in 1997, TCA’s Highway Angel program has recognized professional truck drivers for the exemplary courtesy and courage they have shown others while on North America’s roadways. TCA, its Presenting Sponsor EpicVue, and Supporting Sponsor DriverFacts, are honored to recognize more than 75 recipients a year, with nearly 1,300 drivers honored to date.