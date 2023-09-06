2023 TCA Safety & Security Meeting | Photo Gallery

TheTrucker.com
TCA officers and President Jim Ward enjoy front-row seating for one of the sessions during a general session. (Courtesy: Truckload Carriers Association)

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Annual Safety & Security Meeting has consistently brought truckload carrier safety professionals together to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and our roads safer. This year’s event, held June 11-13 in San Antonio, attracted more than 350 attendees. This photo gallery includes a few highlights from the meeting.

The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
