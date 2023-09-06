2023 TCA Refrigerated Meeting | Photo Gallery

The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Annual Refrigerated Meeting has allowed truckload professionals dealing with temperature-controlled equipment to gather and discuss their unique operational challenges for over 40 years. This year’s event, held July 19-21 in Park City, Utah, welcomed about 250 attendees. This photo gallery shows just a few highlights of the meeting.
The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
