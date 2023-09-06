Drivers encouraged to submit nominations for 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Canada — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Best Fleets to Drive For, a program produced by CarriersEdge. This year marks the 16th edition of the competition.

Now through Oct. 31, 2023, company drivers and independent contractors can visit www.bf2df.com to formally nominate the companies they work with as Best Fleets to Drive For. All for-hire fleets operating 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada, regardless of freight segment, are eligible to participate in the program.

Once nominated, fleets that choose to participate will be asked to complete a questionnaire and interview, providing information about driver programs across a range of categories. A selection of drivers will also be surveyed, supplementing the information provided by management.

Company responses and driver surveys will be compiled and scored, with the top 20 scorers identified as Best Fleets to Drive For. The Top 20 list will then then be divided into “small” and “large” fleet categories; the top-scoring fleet in each area will be crowned Best Overall Fleet for the category.

The Top 20 Best Fleets, the overall winner, and fleets entering the Hall of Fame, will be recognized at a dedicated awards ceremony and education event scheduled for April 2024.

“The past few years have been particularly challenging for the freight industry,” noted Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Fleets have really been stepping up to take care of their drivers, and we’re looking forward to hearing about all the great ideas they’ve come up with to make life on the road better.”

More information about Best Fleets to Drive For, including best practices and details of past winners, is available at www.bf2df.com.

Follow the program on social media through the hashtag #BestFleets24, on Facebook or LinkedIn.