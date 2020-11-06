Back by popular demand: TCA offers second round of Making Safety Happen courses

ARLINGTON, Va. — Workplace safety is an important part of any business, but it’s especially vital in the trucking industry. To help provide its members with the tools they need to build sustainable safety solutions, Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has scheduled a second cohort of Making Safety Happen online courses and workshops led by Brian Fielkow, Jetco Delivery CEO and acclaimed author.

The hands-on course offers TCA members and their teams access to all benefits for $850 — a savings of nearly $1,200. To ensure participation in the second cohort, attendees must register by Nov. 30; space is limited.

The Making Safety Happen cohort consists of six 30-minute online courses that provide participants with tools that can be customized and applied to their businesses:

Establish safety as a “core-porate” value. Decipher when good can be bad: Identify and eliminate safety dysfunctions. Engage your front-line team in your safety mission. Create a just culture and ensure accountability for safe outcomes. Apply the power of process. Utilize the right metrics: Capture the leading indicator and practice prevention.

In addition to the six online courses, Making Safety Happen participants will have the opportunity to attend these TCA-member only workshops led by Fielkow. Each session will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Session 1, Friday, Dec. 4: Safety Values vs. Priorities: Identifying Your Safety Gaps;

Session 2, Thursday, Jan. 14: Eliminating Your Safety Dysfunctions;

Session 3, Thursday, Feb. 4: Engaging Employees in Your Safety Mission;

Session 4, Thursday, March 4: Creating Accountabilities for Safe Behaviors.

Session 5, Thursday, April 1: Eliminating Shortcuts and Creating a Process that Your Team Understands; and

Session 6, Thursday, May 6: Identifying the Right Metrics to Assess Safety Performance.

In addition, participants will receive an invitation to Safety VIP Trucking in the Round Sessions during Truckload 2021 and have the opportunity to attend quarterly Safety in the Round webinars.

To learn more, or to get started, click here or email [email protected].