Capitol Christmas Tree-cutting ceremony set for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time today

DELTA, Colo. — The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, popularly known as “The People’s Christmas Tree,” is scheduled to be harvested in Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time today (Thursday, Nov. 5). The virtual tree-cutting ceremony will take place within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests and will include brief remarks by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service leadership, local elected officials and project partners. This year’s tree is a 55-foot-tall Engelmann Spruce.

A livestream of the ceremony and cutting will be available on the GMUG National Forests Facebook page.

After harvesting, the tree will be placed on a trailer before being transported from the forest by a Kenworth T680. The Kenworth is adorned with a stunning exterior graphics design that features a decorated Christmas tree and the U.S. Capitol Building, along with 14,023-foot-Wilson Peak in Colorado’s Uncompahgre National Forest and the phrase, “From colorful Colorado to America’s front steps.” This year’s logo, placed on the T680 roof, incorporates the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree theme, “Experience Your Nature,” plus names of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in western Colorado, and the Colorado state flag.

Apex Transportation of Henderson, Colorado, will use the Kenworth T680 to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Colorado tree-cutting ceremony to Washington, D.C. The nearly 2,000-mile journey will include a series of outdoor community celebrations, primarily within the state of Colorado, with another stop in Asheville, North Carolina before reaching the White House.

The T680 will be driven by Theron Schmalzried and William “Butch” Hanna of Apex Transportation. Schmalzried and Hanna have 42 years and 41 years, respectively, of truck-driving experience. Schmalzried has spent 23 years with Apex Transportation, while and Hanna has driven for the company for 17 years.

The tree will arrive in the U.S. Capitol Nov. 20, decorated by handmade ornaments specially created by Coloradans, and will be lit on the White House’s West Lawn in early December.

This year’s tour schedule includes the following stops:

10: San Miguel County Fairgrounds (Norwood, Colorado) and Montrose Visitor Center (Montrose, Colorado);

11: Ouray County Courthouse (Ouray, Colorado) and Grand Junction Convention Center (Grand Junction, Colorado);

12: Downtown Paonia, Colorado, and Gunnison Community School (Gunnison, Colorado);

13: Salida High School (Salida, Colorado);

14: Bass Pro Shops (Denver, Colorado);

15: Kit Carson County Fairgrounds (Burlington, Colorado);

17: Asheville Outlets (Asheville, North Carolina); and

20: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building (Washington, D.C.).

For more information, visit the 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website.