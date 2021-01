Division winners announced in 45th annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and sponsor Great West Casualty Company have named 19 division winners in the 45th Annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition.

These awards identify trucking companies that have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to safety. The top three winning companies in each of six mileage-based divisions had the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles, annually.

The division winners are now invited to compete for one of two grand prizes — one for carriers with a total annual mileage less than 25 million miles, and the other for carriers with mileage greater than 25 million miles. Grand-prize winners will be announced at Truckload 2021: Las Vegas — TCA’s Annual Convention — April 17-20, at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort. All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2021 Safety & Security Meeting, June 6-8, in St. Louis.

Division I Winners

(less than 5 million miles)

Diamond Transportation System, Inc., Racine, Wisconsin Spring Creek Carriers, Inc., Beamsville, Ontario, Canada FTC Transportation, Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Division II Winners

(5-14.99 million miles)

Mill Creek Motor Freight, Ayr, Ontario, Canada Double Diamond Transport, Inc., San Antonio, Texas AAT Carriers, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Division III Winners

(15-24.99 million miles)

Elgin Motor Freight, London, Ontario, Canada Grand Island Express, Inc., Grand Island, Nebraska Christenson Transportation, Inc., Strafford, Missouri

Division IV Winners

(25-49.99 million miles)

Bay & Bay Transportation, Eagan, Minnesota Erb International, Inc., New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada (tie) Johnson Feed, Inc., Canton, South Dakota, and Smokey Point Distributing, Arlington, Washington

Division V Winners

(50-99.99 million miles)

Groupe Robert, Inc., Rougemont, Quebec, Canada Wilson Logistics, Springfield, Missouri Freymiller, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Division VI Winners

(100 million or more miles)