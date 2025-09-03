Erica Bledsoe brings fresh enthusiasm as TCA’s membership engagement manager

A native of northern Virginia, Erica Bledsoe brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) as the membership engagement manager.

With 12 years of experience in the mortgage industry, she’s developed a reputation for client connection, sales excellence and relationship building. Her passion for community engagement and organizational growth makes her a natural fit for TCA.

“I’m very passionate about helping people,” Bledsoe said. “People don’t realize that the mortgage industry is really about helping people and connecting people to the right products. I realized I was looking for a change and something to utilize other skills that I’ve gained outside of work. So, I was excited for this opportunity with TCA.”

Bledsoe is the immediate past president of the Junior League of Northern Virginia, a nonprofit dedicated to women’s leadership and community service. During her tenure, she served three years on the league’s board, driving both growth and impact. Her commitment to service has earned her multiple accolades, including spots in the Northern Virginia 40 Under 40 (2025) and Alexandria Chamber of Commerce 40 Under 40 (2024) lists.

It was her work with the Junior League that made Bledsoe realize she wanted to do more with her professional career.

“I realized that was my true calling — nonprofit work, association work,” she told Truckload Authority. “I had a lot of success in growing the membership and community impact within (the Junior League). And I realized that my skills weren’t being weren’t being utilized in the mortgage industry.”

Bledsoe initially applied for a sales job with TCA, but once she joined the team and the full scope of her talents and abilities were demonstrated, her role was shifted to membership engagement. She says she could not be more excited about working with TCA’s leadership and members.

“That’s the key piece in associations and growth and connection,” she said. “It’s keeping people engaged and understanding the benefits, but also how to connect members together. That’s what I’m really passionate about.”

As a newcomer to the association and to the trucking industry, Bledsoe says she’s eager to get started.

“I want to make sure that, if you’re a member of TCA, that you understand the full range of benefits that we offer, from the education to the great events,” she said, adding that her ultimate goal is to help create connections between members and making sure everyone has a chance to have a voice in the association.

“I’m super-excited about the amazing events that we host, from conferences to the Bridging Border Barriers program and more,” she said. “I think it’s about creating that connection to the staff, to each other and other members within TCA in terms of benchmarking. I want to grow the organization.

“We are stronger collectively. The more members we have, (the better we can serve as) a base for the voice of truckload to be heard, whether it’s in Washington, D.C., or networking together,” she continued. “The more members we have, the more beneficial it is for the TCA as a whole. I have a very big growth mindset, and I want that for our members and for the association.”

Outside of work, Bledsoe enjoys spending time with her husband and daughter, as well as the family’s Italian Greyhound.

“(The dog) was my baby before I had an actual baby. He’s considered a sibling in the family,” she said.

“We love spending time together. We hike on the weekends. We are a big Virginia Vineyard and brewery family, so we’ll go out and do activities like that. We love to travel,” she continued.

Bledsoe is also an avid reader. From fiction to nonfiction, she enjoys all types of genres. Her love for books extends beyond simply reading them for her own enjoyment. She is working to put books into the hands of others.

“I also serve on the board of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Northern Virginia,” Bledsoe said. “We’re just starting a Northern Virginia chapter. I’m very excited to be a part of that decision making. A lot of it will be based starting in Alexandria.”

Bledsoe, an avid Anglophile, is also a big fan of the English Premier League (soccer) and takes every chance she gets to support her favorite team, Leicester City F. C.

TCA has found a gem in Bledsoe who is fully committed to its mission and ideals.

“I really want people to get to know me in this role and connect with our members,” she said. “I want people to be able to email me, call me. I want to meet our members at conferences on the webinars.

“I’m passionate about the membership experience for our members or those interested in joining. We want to make it the membership experience worthwhile on all different levels,” she continued. “I want members to know they can connect with me anytime.”