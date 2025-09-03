Nevada State Police assists in transporting ‘super load’

It was slow-going in Nevada on Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol assisted in the safe movement of a “Super Load”.

The route of travel for this load was through Fernley, Nevada and then between Fenley, Nevada and Lovelock, Nevada in both directions on Interstate 80.

The load, which was a transformer impacted travel on US50 Alt. (between Hazen and Fernley Nevada), US95 Alt.(Fernley, Nevada), and I-80 between Fernley and Lovelock Nevada.

.

The traveled approximately 12 miles per hour which compelled authorities to issue warnings to the public via social media.

The loads final destination was off of the I80 Nightingale exit (exit 65). Because the load was so large it traveled eastbound on I80 past the exit to safely turn around and approach the Nightingale exit (exit 65) from the westbound side.

The load weighed approximately 909,489 pounds. It is approximately 20 feet wide and 20 feet 3 inches tall with a length of 250 feet.

The load made its final destination at approximately 11:40 a.m. local time.

“Thank you for everyone’s patience as we assisted in moving this massive transformer…” Nevada State Police posted on social media.