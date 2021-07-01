Reunited: TCA returns to in-person meetings

After returning from a successful Safety & Security Meeting in St. Louis, which welcomed more than 250 attendees and more than 100 first-timers, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) team is excited and prepared for its upcoming, in-person events.

“After what feels like a never-ending march of Zoom meetings and virtual seminars, it was an unbelievably wonderful feeling to return to in-person events,” shared TCA’s Director of Meetings Kristen Bouchard. “Our attendees were excited to finally have that face-to-face connection that had been missing from our lives for so long. Upon seeing a familiar face in the exhibition hall, one attendee exclaimed, ‘We made it!’ and I could not have put it better myself.”

Ready to connect with your peers in person again?

2021 REFRIGERATED MEETING

TCA’s 2021 Refrigerated Meeting, set for July 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the premier event for industry professionals focusing their operations on temperature-controlled equipment. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend specialized educational sessions, connect with colleagues during numerous networking receptions, and even play in a golf tournament.

“The Refrigerated Meeting always takes us to beautiful places, with some of my favorite networking opportunities, and Albuquerque is no exception,” shared Bouchard. “The picturesque views, unique venues, and educational programming developed by our refrigerated officers always makes this event one of my personal favorites to plan and attend.”

TRUCKLOAD 2021: LAS VEGAS

Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, set for September 25-28 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort, is anticipating record-setting turnout. This highly anticipated three-and-a-half-day event brings together operations and C-level professionals, who are eager to see their peers face to face.

The event features truckload-specific educational sessions from industry-leading experts; insightful panel discussions and engaging keynote speakers; dedicated exhibit hours to learn about the latest products and technology for your fleet; and, as with any TCA event, dozens of unique networking opportunities with trucking’s most engaged leaders.

“There is no better place to celebrate the end of a global lockdown than Las Vegas!” said Bouchard. “The excitement around this event has been infectious, and I personally cannot wait to welcome our attendees this fall.”



