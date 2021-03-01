TCA and VVMF partner for sixth year to transport ‘The Wall That Heals’

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is honored to continue its partnership with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) for the sixth year.

In 2015, TCA carrier members began hauling “The Wall That Heals,” an exhibit which includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, to communities nationwide. The exhibit honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“Partnering with TCA enables us to continue our mission to honor and preserve the legacy of The Wall That Heals and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War,” said VVMF Chief Executive Officer Jim Knotts.

Each year a TCA for-hire member is selected to host a sponsored stop, courtesy of VVMF. The organizations are eager to share that announcement once able. TCA encourages its member companies to support the effort; those interested in transporting The Wall That Heals can visit truckload.org/VVMF for more information.

Each year, VVMF receives more applications to host the exhibit than can be accommodated. For the 2021 tour schedule, preferential consideration was given to canceled sites from the 2020 tour that reapplied for 2021. Some 2020 hosts elected to apply for a date in a future year. VVMF will work closely with each community to make certain that community health and safety protocols are met. Communities will have to permit gatherings of 250 or more people. Volunteers will be required to wear masks. Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing to ensure the safety, the staff, volunteers, and other visitors.

“Nothing is more important to VVMF than the health and well-being of our Vietnam veterans and their families,” said Knotts. “We will work to provide the best visitor experience while keeping the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors at top of mind.”

On Veteran’s Day in 2020, VVMF’s Director of Outreach Tim Tetz was a guest on TCA’s Radio Nemo Show segment “Load ’em Up, Move ’em Out.”

Visit truckload.org/newsroom to listen as Tetz speaks about the relationship with TCA and its members, the importance of the mobile education center, and more.

The Wall That Heals 2021 Tour dates include: