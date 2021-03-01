TCA applauds appointment of David Heller to MCSAC

Truckload Carriers Association Vice President of Government Affairs David Heller has been named to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee (MCSAC).

The MCSAC provides advice and recommendations to the FMCSA administrator on motor carrier safety programs and regulations. Initially chartered by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation on September 8, 2006,

MCSAC membership is balanced and is composed of up to 25 experts from the motor carrier safety advocacy, safety enforcement, industry, and labor sectors. Members are recommended by the administrator and appointed by the secretary for two-year terms.

“I am proud to have been appointed by FMCSA to this prestigious committee, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to provide input on the unique needs of the truckload community to this group,” shared Heller. “I look forward to working with my distinguished colleagues on the committee as we discuss the critical issues affecting our industry in the year ahead.”

“TCA is honored that one of our own has been appointed to this important regulatory advisory committee,” said TCA President John Lyboldt. “The voice of truckload continues to ring loud and clear among our nation’s policymakers, and Dave’s appointment to MCSAC highlights the work TCA is doing to elevate our members’ needs in Washington.”

MCSAC members are chosen from a field of many qualified candidates who possess a wide range of motor carrier experience and expertise.

“The MCSAC members provide invaluable insight into all parts of the motor carrier industry and are critical in shaping FMCSA’s priorities and initiatives,” shared then-FMCSA Deputy Administrator Wiley Deck when the announcement was made. “The 2021 membership features a strong and diverse set of members from industry, safety, labor, and enforcement. We are particularly proud of the committee’s record number of female members for 2021. The agency looks forward to working with all committee members in the coming year and working to advance our shared safety goals.”