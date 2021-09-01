TCA, ATA staffs join together for retreat

In June, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and American Trucking Associations (ATA) staff were invited to D.M. Bowman, Inc. Chairman Don Bowman and wife Mary’s home in Williamsport, Maryland, for lunch and a tour of their antique car and truck museum. Staffers also had the opportunity to drive one of two Volvo trucks.

TCA Chairman and D.M. Bowman, Inc., President Jim Ward helped to coordinate the one-day event which featured a working lunch and provided a chance to get to know each team member better.

“It was wonderful to be able to visit Don and Mary Bowman’s home with the TCA and ATA staff,” shared TCA Director of Meetings Kristen Bouchard. “In addition to learning about their amazing collection of antique cars and trucks, the two associations were able to get to know one another better. This was my first opportunity to match names and email exchanges to faces, and I really enjoyed getting to know Maddy Benjour over a great lunch!”

Mario Grande, ATA chief operating officer, noted that in-person interaction with fellow industry colleagues had been limited during the pandemic.

“Spending the day in a welcoming setting such as the Bowman farm with our friends from TCA was a real treat,” he said. “Of course, driving one of their Volvo trucks and viewing Don’s car collection had its perks too. I am grateful to the Bowmans and Wards for putting the day together.”

Elisabeth Barna, ATA executive vice president, industry affairs and senior advisor to the president & CEO expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet.

“It was great spending time with the ATA and TCA teams on the Bowman farm, meeting new colleagues and catching up with friends. It was wonderful to spend time with everyone and thanks to Don, Mary, Jim, and Starla Ward for their wonderful hospitality,” she said

ATA’s Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Sue Hensley agreed.

“The retreat was a wonderful way for the ATA and TCA staffs to connect, engaging the leadership of both organizations. It was a fun, productive, and memorable day.”

TCA’s Vice President of Membership and Outreach Zander Gambill echoes their sentiments.

“What a great afternoon it was visiting the Bowmans, touring the museum, and getting to know the ATA staff. I also got to drive a Volvo truck, which was a first for me!”

In 2019, D.M. Bowman debuted its Veteran Tribute Truck that is driven by military veterans who are employed with the company.

In 2015, the company debuted its Breast Cancer Awareness truck to commemorate the national month in October.

D.M. Bowman, Inc., which has been a TCA member company for 55 years, began in 1959 when Don Bowman climbed into his used B 61 Mack tractor-trailer to haul coal. Don operated the tractor-trailer as an owner-operator with the dream of one day having 10 trucks. Bowman founded D.M. Bowman, Inc., which obtained its first ICC Authority in 1966, adding several trucks to transport bricks from Williamsport, Maryland, to locations outside of the state. Throughout the years, the company has added short-haul truckload and warehousing services. D.M. Bowman, Inc., currently has a fleet of 382 power units and eight terminals on the east coast.