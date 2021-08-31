TheTrucker.com
Louisiana interstates reopen

By The Trucker News Staff -
Traffic is running smoothly across all Louisiana interstates after work crews cleared debris following Hurricane Ida.

NEW ORLEANS — All interstate systems in Louisiana are back open after being closed due to the effects of Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Tuesday afternoon.

“DOTD crews have worked around the clock to get all of Louisiana’s interstates reopened, and I’m extremely grateful to them for their tireless work,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson.

“But we still urge motorists to keep the interstates clear for emergency responders, as undue traveling could potentially burden emergency services. Check with your parish before returning because essentials like food, water and gas can be hard to come by and local, state and federal responders have already begun the recovery process. Let’s all work together to recover from this storm.”

Many other state roadways remain impacted by the storm and DOTD crews from around the state are working to clear them, officials said.

The DOTD advises checking 511la.org before traveling, and check with parish officials before returning to impacted areas.

