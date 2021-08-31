TheTrucker.com
Investigators seek cause of Arkansas River wreck fatality

By John Worthen -
This Aug. 22, 2021, photo from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas shows a tractor fully submerged in the Arkansas River near Mulberry, Arkansas. The body of the driver was found inside the rig. (Courtesy: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

MULBERRY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities said Monday, Aug. 30, that they still don’t know how a trucker, whose body was found more than a week ago inside his rig in the Arkansas River, died.

First responders found the body Marcus Brian Hill, 55, of Ozark, Arkansas, on Sunday, Aug. 22, after pulling his truck to shore on Vine Road near Mulberry, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office Captain James Mirus said most of the vehicle was submerged when investigators arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. Aug. 22. He said waterflow made it difficult for first responders to recover the semi.

Mirus said on Monday that Hill’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation.

“Right now, we are waiting on that report,” Mirus said. “After that, we will have more information.”

An Aug. 23 Facebook post by The Mulberry Fire Department showed photos of the wrecked rig. The tractor was fully submerged, up to the front section of the trailer.

There were several comments on the post as well. Ray Crozier Sr. wrote that Hill was his best friend.

“I would like some answers,” Crozier wrote.

Facebook user Kayla Hatfield described Hill as a “nice guy. Known him for most of my life. I’m proud of the workers that people that helped pull the truck and trailer out of the water. But you will forever be missed.”

