TCA’s 2024 Professional Drivers of the Year working to make a difference in the industry

On March 26, during the closing banquet of Truckload 2024: Nashville, the Truckload Carriers Association, along with program sponsors Cummins Inc. and Love’s Travel Stops, announced the five winners of the 2024 TCA Professional Driver of the Year.

This year’s program saw a record number of drivers nominated for the honor.

The five winners are recognized as the best in class within the professional driver community. Each of these drivers has a compelling story to share. In addition, each one is committed to safety, demonstrates leadership both on and off the road, and has contributed significantly to the success of their companies, the trucking industry, and their communities. Each driver received $20,000 and standing ovations during the awards ceremony.

“To be selected for this top honor, each of these professional drivers have truly set an example when it comes to safety, work ethic, and making a difference in their communities,” said Jon Archard, vice president of sales for Love’s. “These drivers represent a lot of the same core values we aspire to here at Love’s, and we’re excited to see what they’ll continue to accomplish.”

This year’s top drivers are:

Tim Chelette, Big G Express

Rosalinda Tejada, Knight Transportation

Howard Robinson, NFI Industries

Clark Reed, Nussbaum Transportation

James White, P&S Transportation

“At Cummins we are incredibly proud to sponsor this competition to help highlight the drivers that are the heartbeat of this great industry,” said José Samperio, vice president and general manager-North America On Highway for Cummins. “These drivers represent the impact that they’ve had not only in their workspace but also to our economy and in our communities.”

To find out more about the TCA Professional Driver of the Year Program, visit TCAProfessionalDriversoftheYear.com.