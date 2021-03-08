Truckload 2021: Las Vegas Happenings | Sept. 25-28

The Truckload Carriers Association is eager to host Truckload 2021: Las Vegas — its annual convention — at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort September 25-28.

This year’s event features:

Truckload-specific educational sessions from industry-leading experts;

Insightful panel discussions and engaging keynote speakers;

Dozens of unique networking opportunities with trucking’s most engaged leaders; and

Dedicated exhibit hours to learn about the latest products and technology for your fleet.

Saturday, September 25

11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Registration

12 p.m.-5 p.m. — Exhibitor Move-in

3 p.m.-5 p.m. — Officers’ Meeting (invite only)

6 p.m.-7 p.m. — Kick-Off Reception

7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. — Past Chairmen’s Reception and Dinner (invite only)

Sunday, September 26

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m. — Sunday Service (nondenominational)

7 a.m.-6 p.m. — Registration

7 a.m.-9 a.m. — Breakfast

7:45 a.m.-12 p.m. — Committee Meetings

8 a.m.-3 p.m. — Exhibitor Move-In

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Lunch

12:30 p.m.-1:45 p.m. — Trucking in the Round Educational Sessions

2 p.m.-3:15 p.m. — Executive Panel

3:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m. — Board of Directors Meeting

4:45 p.m.-7 p.m. — Exhibition and Reception

Monday, September 27

7 a.m.-2 p.m. — Registration

7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Breakfast sponsored by CAT Scale

8:15 a.m.-10:00 a.m. — General Session

10:15 a.m.-11:30 p.m. — Exhibition and Demos

11:30 p.m.-12:30 p.m. — Exhibition and Lunch

12:45 p.m.-2 p.m. — Executive Panel

2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m. — Trucking in the Round Educational Sessions

3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. — Best Fleets to Drive For Reception

5 p.m.-6 p.m. — Freightliner Reception

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. — Truckload Strong (Off-Site Event – Additional Fee) sponsored by Freightliner

Tuesday, September 28

7 a.m.-2 p.m. — Registration

7-a.m.-8:30 a.m. — Breakfast

8:15 a.m.-10:00 a.m. — General Session

10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — Exhibition and Demos

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Exhibition and Lunch

1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. — Executive Panel

2:45 p.m.-4 p.m. — Trucking in the Round Educational Sessions

5 p.m.-6 p.m. — Closing Reception hosted by ACT1

6 p.m.-9 p.m. — Closing Banquet hosted by ACT1

Want to learn more about the Association’s initiatives, 2020 accomplishments, and what’s in store for 2021? Be sure to attend TCA Chairman Dennis Dellinger’s address during Monday’s general session, as well as an address from both TCA’s Incoming Chairman Jim Ward and TCA President John Lyboldt during Tuesday’s general session.

Join a myriad of committee meetings which will be held Sunday, September 26. You do not need to be a committee member to attend.

Additionally, more than 20 Trucking in the Round workshops are scheduled during the event. Make plans to attend the following:

Strategies to Improve Freight Network Profitability;

Building Business Value in a Tough Economy;

Financing During an Unprecedented Disruption: How to Manage When Government Money Runs Out;

A Strengths-based Approach to Building Resilience;

Keeping Connected with Your Remote Workforce;

Heartfelt Leadership: What, Why, and How?;

Insuring Your Fleet in Today’s Challenging Market;

Implementing and Defending the Independent Contractor Model;

Connecting Your Organization with Technology;

Data Will Shape the Fleets of the Future;

The Negotiating Leverage Carriers Have Been Searching for in the Market;

Collaboration — The Bottom-line Impact and Sustainability;

Lease Purchasing: An Innovative Playbook;

2021 Best Fleets to Drive For: Statistics, Trends, and Innovations;

Benchmarking — Turning Data into Action;

It’s Not Pay, It’s a Phone Call;

Embracing Recruiting Technology in a Remote World;

Making Driver Turnover a Problem of the Past;

Cybersecurity and the Transportation & Logistics Industry;

Streamlining Driver Performance Coaching;

Safety, Retention & Your Bottom Line;

Up In Smoke? Marijuana Decriminalization & The Trucking Industry;

Eagle Eye or Ostrich — The More You Know, the Safer You Are; and

Risk Managing Customer Contracts.

For detailed descriptions of each session, visit truckload2021.com/sessions.

Thanks to International Trucks, Daymond John of ABC’s “Shark Tank” will be the keynote speaker on September 27. John — a young entrepreneur and industry pioneer — has evolved from one of the most successful fashion icons of his generation to a highly sought-after branding expert, author, and consultant, and as a speaker in business and motivational genres. Attendees are encouraged to attend Monday’s general session as he shares his awe-inspiring journey and provides a roadmap for those who aspire to succeed in business and in life.

Thanks to Pilot Flying J, world-renowned expert in speed reading and brain performance Jim Kwik will be the event’s featured speaker. After a childhood brain injury left him learning-challenged, Kwik created strategies to dramatically enhance his mental performance. Attendees are encouraged to attend Tuesday’s general session to learn how to unleash their true genius and brainpower.

Be sure to plan to attend the three general sessions as each one will provide an insightful panel discussion featuring industry professionals.

Sunday: The View of the Industry —The Executive Perspective from Across the Border;

Monday: Navigating Insurance Pressures in the Trucking

Industry; and

Tuesday: The Executive Vision: 2021 and Beyond.

Here is the schedule for the committee meetings to be held Sunday, .

In addition to the 20-plus educational sessions, numerous networking opportunities, and a robust exhibit hall set for Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, TCA’s 83rd Annual Convention, make plans to attend insightful committee meetings to have your voice heard.

As with other associations, committees guide TCA’s administrative, advocacy, operational, outreach, and policy efforts.

All committee meetings will take place on the morning of Sunday, September 26, at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

Those interested in joining a committee should visit truckload.org/committee-program-leadership to learn more. Committee membership is a one-year term in conjunction with TCA’s Annual Convention schedule.

Below is the schedule for committee meetings (all times are Pacific Daylight Time, room locations will be announced at a later date):

7:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Regulatory Policy Committee

Recruitment & Retention Committee

9:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Communications & Image Policy Committee

Highway Policy Committee

10:45 a.m. – 12 noon

Membership Committee

Independent Contractor Practices Policy Committee

Scholarship Committee* (Board of Trustees only)