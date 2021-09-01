Viva Las Vegas! Truckload 2021 heads to Las Vegas September 25-28

Movers and shakers in the trucking industry will converge on the Entertainment Capitol of the World Saturday, September 25, through Tuesday, September 28, for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) annual convention.

More than 1,200 attendees are anticipated for Truckload 2021: Las Vegas — TCA’s first in-person annual convention since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — which will feature more than 110 exhibitors, dynamic keynote and featured speakers, and musical guest Clint Black, as well as educational workshops, discussion panels, banquets and awards presentations, and networking opportunities.

Entrepreneur Daymond John of ABC’s “Shark Tank” will be the keynote speaker for the first general session on Monday, September 26. John, a successful fashion designer, branding expert, author, and consultant, will share his awe-inspiring journey and provide a roadmap for others to achieve success in business and in life.

On Tuesday, September 27, the general session will feature Jim Kwik, founder of Kwik Learning and an expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, brain performance, and accelerated learning. Kwik, who overcame challenges presented by a childhood brain injury to become a renowned learning expert and bestselling author, has dedicated his life to helping others unleash their capacity for faster learning.

Musical entertainment will be provided by country music legend Clint Black, who released his first ground-breaking album and hit single, “Killin’ Time,” in 1989. Now, more than three decades and 22 No. 1 singles later, Black remains a force in the industry.

Attendees can choose from more than 20 educational workshop sessions targeting a variety of issues facing the trucking industry, from harnessing the power of technology to improving profitability, driver recruitment and retention, managing challenges created by the legalization of marijuana, and many others. For a complete list of workshops, visit truckload2021.com/sessions.

In addition, industry experts will participate in informative panel discussions on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, presenting valuable insights and solutions.

Sunday’s session, The View of the Industry: The Executive Perspective from Across the Border, will focus on critical issues impacting cross-border trucking, including the impact of the pandemic on trucking, disruptions, new leadership, and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Moderated by Bison Transport President and CEO Rob Penner, the panel will include Canadian Trucking Alliance President Stephen Laskowski, TCA President John Lyboldt, and American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear.

The possibility of spiking insurance liability rates is of concern for carriers across the nation, and Monday’s discussion is designed to help companies navigate the greatest insurance challenges facing the industry, including lawsuit abuse, as well as contributing factors to increased rates and how carriers can position themselves and be better aligned with risk-management strategies. Navigating Insurance Pressures in the Trucking Industry will be moderated by D.M. Bowman, Inc., President and TCA Chairman Jim Ward and will feature Aon Transportation & Logistics Practice CEO Mark Brockinton, Maverick USA President John Culp, Protective Insurance Co. CEO Jeremy Johnson, and Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Senior Vice President and Head of General Casualty and Trucking Liability William Smyth.

Last but definitely not least, TCA’s own Vice President of Government Affairs David Heller will moderate The Executive Vision: 2021 and Beyond on Tuesday. During this discussion, Kevin Knight, Executive Chairman of the Board for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc., and Prime Inc. President and Founder Robert Low will delve into critical topics that will impact truckload carriers in 2021 and the years ahead, such as the political landscape, COVID-19, capacity and fleet growth trends, technology, labor, infrastructure, and the positioning of fleets for potential environmental mandates.

For more information about Truckload 2021: Las Vegas, visit truckload2021.com or follow the event hashtag #2021TCA on social media.