Bison, FTC earn top fleet safety awards

The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 2021 Annual Convention — Truckload 2021: Las Vegas — concluded with the presentation of the 2020 Fleet Safety Award Grand Prize sponsored by Great West Casualty Company.

The Grand Prize was presented to FTC Transportation, Inc., of Oklahoma City in the small carrier division (total annual mileage of less than 25 million) and Bison Transport of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, in the large carrier division (total annual mileage of 25 million or more).

To take the top spot, both carriers successfully demonstrated that they had unrivaled safety programs and an unwavering dedication to safety amongst their team members.

FTC Transportation, Inc., is a three-time winner of the Grand Prize. Bison Transport is a 14-time Grand Prize winner and is receiving this award for the 11th consecutive year.

“TCA celebrates the safety achievements of FTC Transportation, Inc., and Bison Transport, and we are honored to recognize them for the 2020 Fleet Safety Awards competition,” said TCA President John Lyboldt. “This past year has presented incredible challenges for fleets, but these two carriers proudly demonstrated that safety and concern for others on the highways always come first. FTC and Bison are very deserving of the Grand Prize, and we thank them for setting such a great example for the rest of the industry.”

To be eligible for the TCA Fleet Safety Award Grand Prize, fleets must first submit their accident frequency ratio per million miles driven; the three carriers with the lowest ratios are then identified as the winners for each of six mileage-based divisions. These carriers undergo an audit by independent experts to ensure the accuracy of their results. TCA announced the names of the division winners in January 2021 and invited them to submit further documentation about their overall safety programs, both on and off the highway, to be eligible for the Grand Prize. After review by a diverse industry panel of judges, the winning companies were deemed to have best demonstrated their commitment to improving safety on North America’s highways.

The entry period for the 2021 Fleet Safety Awards is open until November 1. To learn more visit truckload.org/fleet-safety.