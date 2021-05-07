Gain continuing education, professional designation to show commitment to leadership excellence

Join the more than 700 industry professionals who have participated in TCA’s Certificate of Fleet Management (CFM) program. The program features updated content based on feedback from previous program participants, and includes interactive content covering the role of the fleet manager as a leader, best practices to enhance performance, strategies for communicating more effectively with drivers and customers, and the fleet manager’s role in creating a culture of safety.

Christenson Transportation’s Don Christenson and TCA President John Lyboldt unveiled and encouraged participation in the program via the Dave Nemo Show on SiriusXM Channel 146. Listen to a recording at www.truckload.org/newsroom.

McLeod Express Operations Manager Geoff Owens, a recent CFM participant, shared, “The program has proven to be a valued addition to our driver manager’s best practices and daily routines. Not only does it provide an impressive introduction for employees with little or no experience in the field, it also gives a detailed refresher for those who have been in this industry for many years. We have seen positive results in the various skills, compliance, and driver management issues that directly result in our company’s success.”

Booker Transportation Dispatcher Kasey Putman agrees. “The program is a highly interactive and powerful tool that offers anyone in your organization the ability to improve their management skills and understanding of the industry,” Putman said. “Being that our industry is 24/7/365, the program allows for each user to start, pause, restart and complete at their own pace. I would recommend this program to anyone with any level of knowledge and experience. “

Interest in learning more? Contact TCA at [email protected] or by calling TCA’s Associate Director of Education at (571) 444-0309.