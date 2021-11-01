TCA schedules fourth cohort of Making Safety Happen

Because of popular demand, TCA and DriverReach have announced the dates in 2022 of their fourth cohort of Making Safety Happen — an exclusive TCA-member offering — which provides participants with expert-led instruction, peer-to-peer networking, a toolkit, and more.

Join like-minded trucking professionals and facilitator Jetco Delivery CEO and Industry Safety Professional Brian Fielkow for this insightful program which includes:

Six online courses which you can access on demand.

Instructor-led VIP workshops.

Invitation to Safety VIP Trucking in the Round Sessions during Truckload 2022: Las Vegas.

Invitation to attend quarterly Safety in the Round sessions.

Enrollees also receive access to how-to guides, informative videos, a toolkit, and discussion guides to help you down your path to achieving safety excellence.

Make plans to attend the following Cohort 4 workshops:

Safety Values vs. Safety Priorities: Identifying Your Safety Gaps (Thursday, January 13 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)

Eliminating Your Safety Dysfunctions (Thursday, February 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)

Engaging Employees in Your Safety Mission (Thursday, March 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)

Creating Accountabilities for Safe Behaviors (Thursday, April 7 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)

Eliminating Shortcuts and Creating a Process Your Team Understands (Thursday, May 5 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)

Identifying the Right Metrics to Assess Safety Performance (Thursday, June 2 from 12:30 p.m. ET)

To learn more, access an informative video at vimeo.com/491118403.

To get started contact [email protected].