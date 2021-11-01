TCA schedules fourth cohort of Making Safety Happen

Because of popular demand, TCA and DriverReach have announced the dates in 2022 of their fourth cohort of Making Safety Happen — an exclusive TCA-member offering — which provides participants with expert-led instruction, peer-to-peer networking, a toolkit, and more.
Join like-minded trucking professionals and facilitator Jetco Delivery CEO and Industry Safety Professional Brian Fielkow for this insightful program which includes:
- Six online courses which you can access on demand.
- Instructor-led VIP workshops.
- Invitation to Safety VIP Trucking in the Round Sessions during Truckload 2022: Las Vegas.
- Invitation to attend quarterly Safety in the Round sessions.
Enrollees also receive access to how-to guides, informative videos, a toolkit, and discussion guides to help you down your path to achieving safety excellence.
Make plans to attend the following Cohort 4 workshops:
- Safety Values vs. Safety Priorities: Identifying Your Safety Gaps (Thursday, January 13 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
- Eliminating Your Safety Dysfunctions (Thursday, February 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
- Engaging Employees in Your Safety Mission (Thursday, March 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
- Creating Accountabilities for Safe Behaviors (Thursday, April 7 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
- Eliminating Shortcuts and Creating a Process Your Team Understands (Thursday, May 5 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
- Identifying the Right Metrics to Assess Safety Performance (Thursday, June 2 from 12:30 p.m. ET)
To learn more, access an informative video at vimeo.com/491118403.
To get started contact [email protected].