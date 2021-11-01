TheTrucker.com
TCA News

TCA schedules fourth cohort of Making Safety Happen

By Truckload Authority Staff -
Because of popular demand, TCA and DriverReach have announced the dates in 2022 of their fourth cohort of Making Safety Happen — an exclusive TCA-member offering — which provides participants with expert-led instruction, peer-to-peer networking, a toolkit, and more.

Join like-minded trucking professionals and facilitator Jetco Delivery CEO and Industry Safety Professional Brian Fielkow for this insightful program which includes:

  • Six online courses which you can access on demand.
  • Instructor-led VIP workshops.
  • Invitation to Safety VIP Trucking in the Round Sessions during Truckload 2022: Las Vegas.
  • Invitation to attend quarterly Safety in the Round sessions.

Enrollees also receive access to how-to guides, informative videos, a toolkit, and discussion guides to help you down your path to achieving safety excellence.

Make plans to attend the following Cohort 4 workshops:

  • Safety Values vs. Safety Priorities: Identifying Your Safety Gaps (Thursday, January 13 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Eliminating Your Safety Dysfunctions (Thursday, February 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Engaging Employees in Your Safety Mission (Thursday, March 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Creating Accountabilities for Safe Behaviors (Thursday, April 7 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Eliminating Shortcuts and Creating a Process Your Team Understands (Thursday, May 5 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET)
  • Identifying the Right Metrics to Assess Safety Performance (Thursday, June 2 from 12:30 p.m. ET)

To learn more, access an informative video at vimeo.com/491118403.

To get started contact [email protected].

Truckload Authority Staff
The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
