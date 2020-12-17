TCA, Pilot Flying J honor truckers participating in Wreaths Across America trek

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — For nearly a decade, Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and Pilot Flying J have shown their appreciation and support for the more than 75 professional truck drivers who deliver Wreaths Across America remembrance wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery each December.

Typically, on the Friday evening prior to National Wreaths Across America Day, TCA and Pilot Flying J provide a hot meal at a nearby Marriott property as a token of their appreciation. This year, however, because large gatherings are prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizations will show their support by mailing a second annual commemorative challenge coin and a matching adhesive truck decal to each Arlington National Cemetery driver.

The double-sided coins reflect this year’s theme, “Be an American worth fighting for,” along with “December 19, 2020” (the date of this year’s event). The decal, which can be displayed on the cab of the driver’s truck, resembles one side of the coin, along with the statement, “I have delivered a truckload of respect.”

“A special part of our support of Wreaths Across America is the partnership with TCA and the trucking industry,” said Wendy Hamilton, senior manager of operations for Pilot Flying J. “While this year’s Arlington Driver Rally may be different due to the pandemic, we remain dedicated to sponsoring and recognizing the professional drivers that transport wreaths across the country and to Arlington. Thank you, professional drivers, for your care and dedication to delivering the wreaths and being part of paying tribute to the veterans and their families who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Thanks to those in the trucking industry, remembrance wreaths are delivered to more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

To learn more about Wreaths Across America, click here.