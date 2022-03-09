ATA, TMC honor 4 with Silver Spark Plug

ORLANDO, Fla. – American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) honored four professionals on Monday with its highest honor — the Silver Spark Plug —at the opening of TMC’s 2022 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

“The Silver Spark Plug is given to individuals who demonstrate professional excellence in commercial vehicle maintenance as our industry’s highest honor,” TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell said. “Our winners this year represent the highest-level expertise and ability in our industry, and we are pleased to recognize them with this award.”

This year’s honorees are:

Kenneth Marko, national fleet sustainability manager, Frito-Lay North America

Amanda Schuier, Jetco Delivery

Jim Boyd, manager, fleet technical services. Southeastern Freight Lines

Brandon Uzarek, technical service engineer, Accuride Corp.

“For decades, TMC and its members have set the standard for professional excellence in our industry – and these four individuals have truly exceeded that standard,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said. “With the myriad of challenges facing our industry, having expert technicians – able to keep our trucks on the road and moving – has never been more important, and the winners of the Silver Spark Plug are examples of the kind of professionalism and expertise that everyone in our industry should emulate.”

“The Silver Spark Plug honors those who TMC members who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to improving our industry,” TMC General Chairman Stacy Earnhardt, vice president of asset management and specialized services for Best Specialized, said. “I congratulate all these winners for their achievement and commitment to the ideals of TMC.”