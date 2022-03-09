Old World Industries, TMC announce new technician scholarship program  

ORLANDO, Fla. –American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council, along with Old World Industries, announced Monday that they have partnered to offer a series of scholarships for students looking to pursue an education in heavy-duty commercial vehicle maintenance.

The program — underwritten by OWI — will be called “The PEAK Performance Scholarships” and will support two students with up to $12,500 each for their education at a college or vocational school of choice.

“OWI is excited to support students who are serious about establishing themselves in the heavy-duty transportation and maintenance industry,” OWI CEO Greg Noethlich said. “We remain committed to helping those passionate about truck maintenance develop the necessary skills to lead the next generation of heavy-duty experts into successful careers for many years to come.”

To qualify for the scholarships, students must have a 2.5 or higher-grade point average and graduate from an accredited vocational, public, private, or parochial high school. Applications must be accompanied by a letter of 400 words or less explaining why applicants want to be involved in the commercial transportation maintenance field as a technician.

“Finding innovative solutions to our industry’s ongoing technician shortage is a priority for TMC, and the Council is pleased to be able to partner with OWI to bring this scholarship opportunity to fruition,” TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell said. “The initiative, which adds to TMC’s existing portfolio of scholarship offerings, will provide greater choice for deserving scholarship-seeking students looking to prepare for a career as a commercial vehicle technician.”

A complete list of scholarship rules is featured on the application and can be found on TMC’s website. Completed scholarship application packages must be received by the TMC office by April 15 and winners will be notified by May 15.

“We want young people to continue their dream and be able to pursue their ultimate ambitions and goals,” Noethlich said. “We encourage everyone, including heavy duty truck organizations and individuals, to share the website and deadline with their friends, family and colleagues so interested students are aware and have ample time to apply.”