Love’s Travel Stops opens locations in Florida, Texas, Indiana 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Jacksonville, Florida, New Boston, Texas, and Lafayette, Indiana, thanks to three new travel stops that opened recently.

According to a news release, the Jacksonville location adds 80 jobs and 93 truck parking spaces to Duval County; the New Boston location adds 100 jobs and 86 truck parking spaces to Bowie County; and the Lafayette location adds 95 jobs and 64 truck parking spaces to Tippecanoe County.

The company is also serving customers once again at its Gary, Indiana, location that was closed last year after a fire. The store was demolished and rebuilt to include more square footage, parking spaces and updated amenities including the third Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill at a Love’s location. It also adds 90 jobs and 154 truck parking spaces to Lake County.

“As we move into 2023, Love’s continues to be focused on providing customers with the amenities and customer service they expect when they stop at one of our locations,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Reopening the Gary location and adding new stores in Jacksonville, New Boston and Lafayette strengthens our commitment to providing additional safe, clean and well-maintained locations and getting customers back on the road quickly.”

LOCATION DETAILS

New Boston, Texas

More than 13,000 square feet.

Arby’s.

86 truck parking spaces.

71 car parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Ten showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

Jacksonville, Florida

More than 12,000 square feet.

Bojangles.

93 truck parking spaces.

100 car parking spaces.

Five RV Hookups

Eight diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco.

Gary, Indiana

More than 15,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza and Naf Naf.

154 truck parking spaces.

97 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

15 diesel bays.

Nine showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco (opening summer 2023).

Lafayette, Indiana

More than 13,000 square feet.

Hardee’s (Opening March 20).

64 truck parking spaces.

85 car parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco (opening April 3).

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to nonprofit organizations in each community including:

Jacksonville: First Coast High School.

First Coast High School. New Boston: United Fund of New Boston.

United Fund of New Boston. Gary: Sojourner Truth House and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Sojourner Truth House and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana. Lafayette: Heartford House Child Advocacy Center.