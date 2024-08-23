TheTrucker.com
Teamsters statement on strike notice to CN; situation remains fluid 

By Dana Guthrie -
Teamsters statement on strike notice to CN; situation remains fluid 
TORONTO — At 10:00 a.m. eastern today, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference served CN with a strike notice effective Monday, August 26, at 10:00 a.m. 

According to the statement, as meetings with the CIRB continue, the Board has yet to make a ruling that would force binding arbitration or end any work stoppage. To protect workers’ right to collectively bargain and frustrate CN’s attempt to force arbitration, the union will take strike action to pressure CN into negotiating an agreement. 

“By sidestepping the collective bargaining process and ordering binding arbitration, the federal government has undermined the foundation on which labour unions work to improve wages and working conditions for all Canadians,” said Paul Boucher, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. Bargaining is also the primary way our union fights for rail safety—all considerations that outweigh short-term economic concerns.”  

The release noted that the parties held a case management conference with the CIRB last night, and hearings are currently underway today to address preliminary issues. The timeline for a decision from the CIRB regarding the Minister’s referrals is still unclear at this time. The union is prepared to appeal to the federal court if necessary. 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

