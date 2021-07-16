TheTrucker.com

Daily Feature | Muddy Mustache Bash

On this week’s Friday Feature, we visit the Mustache Bash in Oklahoma where we talk with Tank Adams, a professional driver and professional bull rider!

Truck Boss Show
The Truck Boss show is about all things trucking. Truckers can find us on Facebook, YouTube and at trucking events nationwide. Our goal is to improve the lives of motor carriers with easy to access, entertaining and informative content that makes life on the road more productive and enjoyable. We know truckers and are passionate about bringing original content into your home away from home – your cab. From news, gear reviews, hot rigs and accessories, events, health and exercise tips and ideas to share with other drivers.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE