Rand McNally launches new edition atlas for professional drivers

CHICAGO — Rand McNally recently released a new 2021 edition of the “Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas.” The atlas, designed specifically for professional truck drivers, features updated maps that highlight truck-accessible roads, along with a roster of current state trucking regulations and fuel tax charts.

The new edition, which is comes both paperback and spiral-bound versions, is available at travel centers, in bookstores, on e-commerce stores and on Rand McNally’s online store.

Updates to the 2021 edition include: