Rand McNally launches new edition atlas for professional drivers

CHICAGO — Rand McNally recently released a new 2021 edition of the “Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas.” The atlas, designed specifically for professional truck drivers, features updated maps that highlight truck-accessible roads, along with a roster of current state trucking regulations and fuel tax charts.
The new edition, which is comes both paperback and spiral-bound versions, is available at travel centers, in bookstores, on e-commerce stores and on Rand McNally’s online store.
Updates to the 2021 edition include:
- The inclusion of mileage-based exit numbers in Massachusetts and Vermont;
- The addition of the southern extension of John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City;
- The re-routing of U.S. 52 around Dubuque, Iowa;
- Updated restricted routes on the maps;
- Changes to low-clearance and weigh station locations;
- Verification of more than 40,000 truck-route-specific, city-to-city mileages;
- Confirmation of weight and size limitations as mandated by states and provinces, plus verified registration guidelines, phone numbers and websites for state police and operating authorities;
- Updated contacts for state toll systems, hotlines for road construction and conditions; and
- A review of Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) regulations.