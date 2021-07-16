TheTrucker.com
Rand McNally launches new edition atlas for professional drivers

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Rand McNally 2021 “Motor Carriers’ Atlas,” available in paperback and spiral-bound versions, includes many useful updates for professional drivers. (Courtesy: Rand McNally)

CHICAGO — Rand McNally recently released a new 2021 edition of the “Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas.” The atlas, designed specifically for professional truck drivers, features updated maps that highlight truck-accessible roads, along with a roster of current state trucking regulations and fuel tax charts.

The new edition, which is comes both paperback and spiral-bound versions, is available at travel centers, in bookstores, on e-commerce stores and on Rand McNally’s online store.

Updates to the 2021 edition include:

  • The inclusion of mileage-based exit numbers in Massachusetts and Vermont;
  • The addition of the southern extension of John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City;
  • The re-routing of U.S. 52 around Dubuque, Iowa;
  • Updated restricted routes on the maps;
  • Changes to low-clearance and weigh station locations;
  • Verification of more than 40,000 truck-route-specific, city-to-city mileages;
  • Confirmation of weight and size limitations as mandated by states and provinces, plus verified registration guidelines, phone numbers and websites for state police and operating authorities;
  • Updated contacts for state toll systems, hotlines for road construction and conditions; and
  • A review of Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) regulations.

