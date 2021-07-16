TheTrucker.com
Drug seizure at Canadian border leads to criminal charges against truck driver

By The Trucker News Staff -
These duffel bags, packed with suspected cocaine, were found by the Canada Border Services Agency while inspecting a commercial truck. (Courtesy: Canada Border Services Agency)

FORT ERIE, Ontario — A Canadian citizen has been charged with importation of a controlled substance after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) discovered approximately 112.5 kilograms (248 pounds) of suspected cocaine during a commercial truck inspection. The value of the seizure is estimated at $14 million.

On June 15, 2021, a commercial truck entered Canada and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, CBSA officers found the suspected cocaine hidden inside five duffle bags.

The driver, Pardeep Singh, 24, of LaSalle, Quebec, was arrested by CBSA. He and the suspected cocaine were transferred to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The Canada Border Services Agency plays an integral role in keeping our communities safe,” said Kim Upper, district director of CBSA’s Fort Erie operations. “Our officers have interrupted the smuggling attempt of a massive amount of narcotics and have put a full stop to the ripple effect these narcotics would have in neighborhoods across our country.”

Singh was charged with importation of a controlled substance by the RCMP; he was scheduled to appear in court July 9.

