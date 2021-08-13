Daily Feature | RC Trucker

On this week’s Friday Feature, the Truck Boss Show talks with former trucker Jim Senig about how he became a driver once again — this time behind the wheel of a controller for a remote-control truck he built with his son.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.