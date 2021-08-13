Arizona DOT reopens US 60 between Superior, Miami; advises caution in area

PHOENIX — A stretch of U.S. 60 between Superior, Arizona, and Miami, Arizona, has reopened to traffic, but officials recommend using an alternative route, if possible, while repairs continue. The highway was shut down Wednesday, Aug. 11 because of extensive storm damage.

ADOT crews worked around the clock to make repairs Wednesday and Thursday, hauling in about 169 truckloads of rock to shore up the roadway. More than 2,000 cubic yards of boulders were placed along the roadway where it abuts the Bloody Tanks Wash west of Miami. In addition, crews have removed the damaged guardrail and cleared debris from drainage systems to reduce the risk of future flood damage.

While both lanes of the highway are now open, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) encourages drivers to use extra caution when traveling the route because of the potential for future flooding due to an adjacent burn scar. ADOT also recommends avoiding travel when storms are passing through the area or at night.

Motorists should plan for periodic lane restrictions and delays of 30 to 60 minutes in the coming weeks and months as ADOT makes longer-term repairs, including work on guardrail, pavement and drainage systems. When restrictions are in place, drivers should consider using State Routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman, a roughly 70-mile detour that includes a 10% grade and will significantly increase travel time. Also, drivers can use SR 87 and SR 188 as alternate routes.