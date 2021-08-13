Drivewyze expands weigh station bypass service to Wyoming

DALLAS — Drivers will soon be able to take advantage of the Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service in Wyoming. With the addition of Wyoming, PreClear now operates in 48 states and provinces.

“The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and Highway Patrol are strong advocates for safer highways and supporting industry,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “We are excited about the benefits this partnership will bring to the motor carrier industry.”

Two weigh station sites, one on Interstate 25 and the other on Interstate 80, will be activated by the end of August. Three more sites within the state are planned for future activation.

Added K. Luke Reiner, Wyoming’s DOT director: “We welcome Drivewyze to Wyoming and look forward to working with them as they provide a service to the freight industry,” said K. Luke Reiner, director of WYDOT.

With the expansion, Drivewyze PreClear customers will now receive uninterrupted bypass coverage along I-25. Drivewyze’s first Wyoming site is along northbound I-25 in Cheyenne, a major port of entry for those entering the state from northern Colorado. I-25, which starts in New Mexico and goes north to Buffalo, Wyoming — where it intersects with I-90 — connects Denver, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque.

Drivewyze has also added the I-80 weigh station in Evanston, Wyoming, just 80 miles east of Salt Lake City.

“I-80 is a major artery connecting California, going all the way through to New Jersey,” Heath said. “More than 6,500 trucks travel I-80 through Wyoming each day. We’ve got I-80 well covered coast-to-coast, so drivers originating in San Francisco could have up to 32 bypasses during their round trip.”