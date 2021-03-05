In this week’s Feature Friday, Isela talks with Edd Bothe about his unique Peterbilt. Take a walk through this awesome nostalgic rig with us and see if there is anything that you might remember from the past.
The Daily Trucker | Feature Friday, March 5, 2021
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.