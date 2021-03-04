Schneider marks 30 years of intermodal transport; touts service as sustainable shipping model

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider is celebrating a milestone this year with the 30th anniversary of the company’s intermodal service. In 1991, in an effort to provide more options for its customers, Schneider launched its first intermodal route, between Chicago and Los Angeles, that combined road and rail modes for transporting freight.

According to a company statement, both the carrier and its customers quickly grasped the benefits of intermodal shipping, and Schneider’s intermodal service grew exponentially. Schneider’s intermodal network now has more than 45 ramps with major railroads connecting intermodal containers across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Intermodal has also opened a new wave of opportunities and innovations that Schneider continues to invest in. The company has approximately 22,300 intermodal containers and 20,600 intermodal chassis.

“Thirty years ago, we chose to embrace change and deliver a better economic value for our customers by converting to intermodal,” said Mark Rourke, president and CEO of Schneider. “Today, we are a top intermodal provider, and I believe our best days are still in front of us as more and more customers look to transportation solutions that are environmentally friendly.”

Intermodal transportation is a sustainable shipping option that uses less fuel and contributes much lower emissions, helping companies reduce their carbon footprint, according to Schneider’s statement. In addition, intermodal shipping allows larger capacity to ship more products in a cost-effective manner. With intermodal transport, the supply chain keeps moving at the borders of Canada and Mexico — Schneider containers pre-clear customs, giving nonstop, trucklike service.

“Schneider’s intermodal business innovated and evolved to meet the needs of our customers,” said Jim Filter, senior vice president of intermodal operations for Schneider. “We reached this significant milestone because of the impact and success of an incredibly talented team of people. We are proud and look forward to more achievements to come.”