CHP cracking down on CMV speed, lane violations

FORT TEJON, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP), from March 15-24, made nearly 700 enforcement contacts and issued around 500 citations to commercial motor vehicle drivers along Interstate 5 through the Grapevine corridor.

A majority of the citations were for speeding and traveling in the wrong lane, according to a CHP-Fort Tejon Facebook post.

“One of the priorities of the CHP Fort Tejon Area is to ensure the safe travel of the motoring public through the Grapevine,” the post read.

“A major concern has been the increasing number of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles towing trailers that are traveling at unsafe speeds and within the wrong lanes.”

The post continued: “CHP Fort Tejon Area will continue to focus on the safety of the motoring public on the Grapevine through education and enforcement efforts. Remember to slow down, wear your seatbelt, and stay off your mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle.”