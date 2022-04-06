Louisiana tractor-trailer driver killed after load enters cab

PARADIS, La. – A truck driver is dead after the load he was carrying crashed through his tractor’s cab in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana on Tuesday morning.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 at Louisiana State Highway 306 (Bayou Gauche Rd).

Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was driving a 2007 Kenworth east on U.S. 90 with a trailer that was carrying a heavy load. Police didn’t say what the load was.

As Gilbert approached the LA 306 intersection, he slowed for a red light, according to police.

As the Kenworth came to a stop, the load on the trailer shifted and broke the straps holding it in place, causing it to move forward and crash into the cab.

Officers said Gilbert was properly restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment on the part of Gilbert is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.

“An unsecured load can be just as dangerous as any other roadway hazard,” TFC Kate Stegall, Louisiana State Police – Troop B public affairs officer said. “Louisiana state law requires the load of a vehicle to be securely fastened to prevent it from becoming loose, detached, or a risk to other highway users. Taking just a few extra minutes to check the securement of a load could prevent tragedy.”