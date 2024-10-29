TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices rise slightly after one-week reprieve

By Bruce Guthrie
Diesel prices rise slightly after falling last week.

It was nice while it lasted. After falling last week, average diesel prices ticked up this week.

The national average rose exactly two cents from $3.553 to $3.573.

The Midwest and Lower Atlantic were the two larger culprits of the average price increase. The Midwest Region rose from $3.543 to $3.569 while the Lower Atlantic’s price climbed from $3.489 to $3.516.

It was the Gulf Coast price that was the largest increase rising $3.199 to 3.230

The Rocky Mountain region rose as well from $3.636 to $3.655.

New England fell just a bit, also, from $3.760 to $3.753 while the West Coast and California also dropped slightly from $$4.210 to $4.206 and $4.698 to $4.682 respectfully.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

