By Bruce Guthrie -
Used Class 8 truck retail sale price dropped in September
September activity erased August’s strength in the average retail sale price for Class 8 trucks, which dropped 5.2% month over month.

COLUMBUS, Ind. – According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, September activity erased August’s strength in the average retail sale price for Class 8 trucks, which dropped 5.2% month-to month.

“On a year-to-year basis, prices were 14% lower. Prices are expected to remain stable at or around this lower level through 2024, transitioning to y/y growth in early 2025,” said Steve Tam, Vice President at ACT Research.

“Same dealer Class 8 retail truck sales floated lower in September, perpetuating a familiar pattern of slowing. The 2.3% decrease was nearly identical to the 2.7% seasonal slowing indicated by history. September is typically the third-best sales month of the year, running six percent above average. The wholesale segment also saw volumes decrease compared to August, down 10%. As is usually the case in the third month of the quarter, auction volumes improved, up 34% m/m. Combining the three channels, total market same dealer sales volume rose 12% m/m in September,” Tam explained.

ACT’s Used Classes 3-8 report provides data on the average selling price, miles, and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs – Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo). This report is utilized by those throughout the industry, including commercial vehicle dealers, to gain a better understanding of the used truck market, especially as it relates to changes in near-term performance.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
