Hilton named ATA’s executive director of moving & storage

WASHINGTON — According to a recent media release, the American Trucking Associations announced that Dan Hilton, a person with extensive experience on Capitol Hill and with trade associations as well as in government and advocacy, has been selected as the new executive director of ATA’s Moving & Storage Conference.

“Movers play an indispensable role in facilitating millions of relocations every year so that Americans can embark on their next chapter in life, be closer to loved ones, and pursue new career opportunities. The dedicated men and women of the moving industry display truly extraordinary feats of hard work and logistical prowess on a daily basis, and it is an honor to spearhead the fight to represent their interests,” Hilton said. “From addressing shortcomings with the Global Household Goods Contract, to cracking down on rogue movers, to protecting independent contractors, there is no shortage of issues our industry must tackle. As MSC prepares to hold another successful Call on Washington next month, I look forward to hitting the ground running and sharing movers’ powerful stories.”

“Dan has wide-ranging expertise both on and off Capitol Hill. His familiarity with the inner workings of Congress and his proven ability to mobilize coalitions to shape good public policy are invaluable assets that will allow us to advance a pro-mover agenda in the nation’s capital and from coast to coast,” saidAmerican Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. “ATA is fortunate to have an individual of his caliber on our team leading our incredible group of MSC members. His unique skillset will position MSC to build on its record of success and move our industry forward.”

MSC has achieved a number of important and long-sought policy victories on behalf of the moving and storage conference over the past year. In the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that became law last December, MSC secured language to make it less of a hassle for motor carriers to access military bases to serve military families when they receive relocation orders. In June, the House passed its version of the Fiscal Year 2025 NDAA, which increased oversight of the DOD’s Defense Personal Property Program and its Global Household Goods Contract Program (GHC) by requiring an independent evaluation from the GAO as well as an assessment of the program transition to HASC. An amendment submitted by Rep. Mike Waltz requested an evaluation of the 2025 peak season program. Furthermore, at the beginning of this year, the Moving Americans Privacy Protection Act that was championed by MSC cleared Congress. The new law will help protect the privacy and identity security of American servicemembers, federal employees, private sector workers, and their families who are returning to the United States after living abroad.

MSC is currently gearing up for its annual Call on Washington, scheduled this year for September 10-12. The event will bring together industry experts in moving and storage to speak on important issues in committee meetings as well as in meetings with Members of Congress.