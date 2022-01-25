TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Interstate 70 closed in western Kansas as snow moves in

By The Trucker News Staff -
Interstate 70 in western Kansas was closed Tuesday due to winter weather.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Interstate 70 in western Kansas was closed Tuesday from Goodland to the Colorado border as winter weather moves into the state from Colorado.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced the interstate and several other roads in northwest Kansas were closed because of weather and several crashes reported in Colorado.

Some western Kansas counties are under a winter storm warning until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters say some parts of the region could receive up to 8 inches of snow.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said on Twitter that troopers in western Kansas were working several crashes because of low visibility and poor road conditions.

The Trucker News Staff

