2 Great Dane dealer executives elected to NTDA Board

CHICAGO — Two executives who oversee Great Dane dealerships, Gene Masteller, president of Atlantic Great Dane, and Bill Nehmer, president of Great Dane of Utah, have been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Trailer Dealers Association (NTDA).

The NTDA was first formed in 1990 by a small group of independent semi-trailer dealers who established the organization to provide member programs and services, education about issues pertaining to the industry and federal excise tax information.

Gene Masteller said he’s looking forward to working with the Board, particularly regarding education initiatives, according to a news release.

“It’s an honor to be elected to the board of directors by the membership of the NTDA,” Masteller added. “The NTDA plays a vital role in educating dealers about the current landscape of their market and how it could impact their businesses. I look forward to helping steer the organization in a direction that best educates and supports us in an ever-changing environment of regulation.”

Bill Nehmer said serving the organization and connecting with other dealers will be beneficial to individual companies and to the industry.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know more members within the organization. Having relationships with fellow dealers will provide more opportunities to better serve our customer base in our home states,” he added.

Currently, the NTDA represents nearly 1,000 dealer and allied member companies that sell, manufacture, lease and repair semi-trailers and trailer parts and accessories throughout North America.

Affiliated industry service providers also belong to the association.

“Great Dane has been intricately involved with the NTDA for many years and we’re proud to have two executives from Great Dane dealerships elected to the NTDA Board of Directors,” said Rob Ulsh, vice president of dealer and international sales for Great Dane. “I’m confident both Gene and Bill will offer invaluable knowledge and experience while contributing helpful insight as the Board makes decisions and steers the direction of the organization.”